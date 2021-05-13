Jeanne Shelly, 65, of Lititz, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at UPMC Lititz Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of Betty A. (Wike) Shelly and the late Darrell M. Shelly.
A 1973 graduate of Warwick High School, Jeanne attended West Virginia University and was a featured twirler. A member of Lititz United Methodist Church, she worked in the food service industry at various restaurants for many years. She also worked in retail for over 15 years.
Jeanne found great enjoyment caring for her beautiful gardens. Many of her neighbors in Penn Valley Village admired Jeanne's meticulous care of her flowerbeds. She also had a great love for animals, especially her pet cats and dog.
In addition to her mother, Jeanne is survived by her brother, Steven C. Shelly, of Kuna, ID; and nieces and nephew: Erika, Courtney, Kaitlyn, and Jake.
Memorial Services for Jeanne will be private. She will be laid to rest at the Lititz United Methodist Church Memorial Garden, near her beloved father. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Jeanne's memory be made to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com