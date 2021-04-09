Jeanne Ruth Mast, 76, of Kinzers passed away at her home on Thursday, April, 1, 2021. Born in Coatesville she was the daughter of the late Norwood R. Conner and Jeanne Ruth (Acker) Moore. She was the beloved wife of John K. Mast with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.
Jeanne was always smiling and friendly. She loved her family and would sacrifice anything for them. Jeanne raised and cared for an entire generation of children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She cherished time spent at the beach, reading, playing card games, and the Hallmark Channel.
To know her was to love her and she will be dearly missed by any and all who had the pleasure to know her.
She is survived in addition to her husband by three children: Linda Staffieri and husband Michael of Kinzers, PA, Dale Mast and wife Lisa of Fairfax, VA, and Tim Mast and wife Christina of New Holland, PA, and son-in-law, Dan Elliott of Gap, PA. Additionally, she is survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and two siblings: Robert Conner of Rehrersburg, PA, and Lois Moore of Cochranville. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Elliott, step father Donald E. Moore, Sr., and five brothers: Norwood (Buddy) R. Conner, William Randolph Conner, David Moore, Donald Moore, and Dennis Moore.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 8th at 2 PM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA. The visitation will take place from 1 PM until the time of the service.
In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online Condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
A living tribute »