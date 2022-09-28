Jeanne Monteith Rieker

Jeanne F. (Driscoll) Monteith Rieker, 95, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. Born in Geneva, IL she was the daughter of the late Nina (Franzman) and Leo G. Driscoll. She was the beloved wife to the late John G. Monteith and the late Frank J. Rieker.
Jeanne was a 1945 graduate of York Catholic High School. She attended St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Jeanne enjoyed crocheting and traveling.
Jeanne is survived by her children: Marsha Parke (Keith) and Eileen Monteith both of Lancaster; grandchildren: Drew and Kyle Miller, Jarred and Todd Parke; several "great-grands"; her step sons Jeff and Mike Rieker and their families as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her children: Bruce and Barbara Monteith; siblings: Leo Driscoll and Rosemary Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
Family thanks the staff at United Zion (Millstone) & Hospice Staff for their care and compassion.
