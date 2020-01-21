Jeanne Marie (Herr) Finefrock Burkins, 93, of Lititz and Florida, entered into rest on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Hurald K. and Mary E. (Martin) Herr. She was married to the late John A. Burkins for over 50 years.
Jeanne graduated from McCaskey High School and went on to study nursing at Jefferson University School of Nursing. She graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Jeanne worked as a registered nurse with the Solanco School District for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards and being with her large family. She was a member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren and also the First Christian Church in Haines City, Florida.
Jeanne is survived by 6 children: Harry (Nikki), Dr. J. Andrew, Jr. (Kelly), Michael (Mitsuko), Jan (Steven), Jonathan (Sue), Kenneth (Vickie); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Jeanne's funeral service will take place at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Calvin Wenger officiating. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Private interment will be in the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at:
