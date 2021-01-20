Jeanne Marie (Boas) Menge, 93, of Conowingo, formerly of Strasburg, PA went to her heavenly home on January 6, 2021 at Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Rising Sun, MD.
Due to covid-19 restrictions the burial service will be held privately on March 19, 2021. The family of Jeanne Menge invite all to join together to honor and celebrate her life at Wrights Dale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Road, South Peach Bottom, PA 17563 on March 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to her daughter, Karyl Louthian and sent in care of the funeral home, R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
