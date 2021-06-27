Frances Jeanne Frey, 85, of Millersville, peacefully entered eternity with Jesus, Friday, June 18, 2021. Born and raised in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Mildred K. (Senft) Ament. She was the devoted wife of Wayne S. Frey until his passing in 1983.
A long-time member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, Creswell, once homebound, Jeanne appreciated television preachers Dr. Charles Stanley, Andy Stanley, and David Jeremiah. Her family will forever be grateful for her generous and gentle nature, and her fun sense of humor with everyone she met. She was a "lunch lady" at Eshleman and Letort Elementary schools, where she was known as "Mrs. French Fry." After her husband's passing, she moved to a full-time position in food service at Millersville University. She attended trips hosted by the university and discovered a joy in traveling, especially to Europe. She also loved raising monarch butterflies and her beautiful garden of peonies, poppies and butterfly bushes.
She will be sorely missed by her children: Paul?Stehle?of Phoenix, AZ, Rebecca Grubb (Douglas) of Millersville, and Phyllis Cheatham (Mike) of Lake Jackson, TX; grandchildren: Lloyd, Andrew and Stephen Grubb, and Ben and Callie Cheatham; great-grandchildren: Chad, Izabella, Brooke, Kadence, Braxton, and Lacie; siblings: John Ament (Julie), Glenn Ament (Connie), Phyllis Morris (Fritz) and Judy Price (Steve) and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.??
A Memorial Service will be held on her 86th birthday, Monday, July 5, 2021, at Bethany E. C. Church, 1165?Letort?Rd, Conestoga, PA 17516 at?10 AM. Guests are invited to a visitation prior at 9 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/give?
