Jeanne E. McGarvey, 62, of Media, PA, passed away on September 2, 2023, at her home. Born in Kansas City, MO, Jeanne is survived by her parents Bill and Carol Hopwood, brother Doug Hopwood, her daughters Elizabeth (Max) Prown and Allison (Jeremy) Jackson, granddaughter Lorelei, and her dog Izzy.
She was a graduate of Donegal High School in 1979, where she was very proud to have received the first-ever School Spirit Award for all her good deeds. She attended East Stroudsburg State University before graduating from Harrisburg Area Community College and becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Over her 35 years in the healthcare industry, Jeanne was an unwavering champion for her patients and their families. Jeanne worked with physically and mentally frail students on field trips, comforted and cared for hospice patients and their loved ones, and provided emergency first aid care during COVID. She advocated for her patients and was the lifeline between doctor and patient. She brought smiles and hope to the lives of her patients and coworkers wherever she worked. She touched the lives of thousands.
Jeanne loved her children and was overjoyed to be a grandparent. Jeanne's heart and love was limitless. She jumped at the chance to host (usually themed) get-togethers and festivities, often accompanied by one of her holiday hats. Anyone who spent time with her knew Jeanne adored the ocean, seals, and feeding the seagulls. She delighted in winning games, estate sales where haggling was her specialty, anything IKEA, and Deals & Steals. Jeanne will always be remembered for her dazzling smile, underlining words in every card, and her enthusiastic bear hugs.
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, Media PA is entrusted with the arrangements. As details regarding Jeanne's Celebration of Life are finalized, they will be posted on the Rigby Funeral Home website Jnelsonrigbyfh.com Please also feel free to share memories and condolences on the site.
Jeanne asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations and memorial tributes be given to:
The National Fragile X Foundation online at https://fragilex.org/.The Delaware Valley Alzheimer's Association online at https://alz.org/delval/.