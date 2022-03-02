Jeanne E. Martin, 91, of Ephrata, formerly of Akron, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Fairmount Homes, Inc. She was born in Ephrata to the late H. Arthur and Elsie (Flory) Hauck and was the wife of the late Roy W. Martin.
Jeanne attended Ephrata Church of the Brethren. During her working years, she was a human resource director for Tapsco. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, cross stitch and adult coloring.
She is survived by three children, Kevin R., husband of Sherry Martin of Reading, Cynthia R., wife of Gary Clark of Wellsboro, Corinne F. Martin of Red Lion; four grandchildren, Andrew Clark, Michelle Emig wife of Justin Emig, Shaun Lebo, husband of Chelsea Lebo, Jordan Martin; three great-grandchildren, Jace Lebo, Paxton Lebo, and Bowen Lebo; three siblings, Jerre Hauck of Ephrata, Joanne, wife of Allen Hoffert of Ephrata and Jerelyn, wife of Richard Eidemiller of Ephrata.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Janice Keiser.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akon, PA. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11AM, at Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 319 Wabash Rd., Ephrata, with Pastor Gary Clark officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
