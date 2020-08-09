Jeanne D. Kachel

After a very brief illness of aggressive leukemia, Jeanne Delores Kachel, nee Spangler, joined her father, Arthur H. and mother, Margie L. Butzer in her eternal home, heaven, on Tuesday, August 4th surrounded by so many of her family members. She was the beloved wife of Richard with whom she shared almost 66 years of marriage.
Jeanne began working at the D & E Telephone Company before her graduation from Ephrata High School. She retired after a total of 29 years after taking time off to have and raise her children. Jeanne loved music and was often singing along with music in the home as well as singing duets and in the church choir. She, along with her husband, was active in Grace Fellowship Church, Ephrata, of which she was a charter member, teaching and working with the children. In her later years, she brought these services to Calvary Baptist Church in Lancaster. She held CEF Good News Clubs in the home and helped with Release Time for Reamstown Elementary. She was faithful in visiting the sick and shut in of friends and relatives, as well as volunteering with many different organizations. She and her husband often traveled throughout the US and abroad with friends and family, many times enjoying their love of golf and lighthouses. She loved the beauty of God's creation, especially the full moon. Her easily recognizable and contagious laughter, as well as her spirit of fun, made her a special part of any event.
She will be greatly missed by her three children, Denise Zabala (Jaime) of Lancaster, Carey Kachel of New Cumberland, PA and Pamela Soufiane of Bowie, MD, along with her nieces and nephews, her nine grandchildren, Amy, Bryan, Ashley, Elliott, Melissa, Kaitlin, Travis, Brittany, Sarah, and eight great-grandchildren. Jeanne was preceded in death by her brother David Spangler, and her two sisters, Josephine Foreman and Betty McCarty.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15th at Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602. There will be a greeting time with the family from 10-11am with the service following immediately. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jeanne's memory to Calvary Baptist Church Missions, 530 Milton Rd.,, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com