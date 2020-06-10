Jeanne Crist, 92, of Lancaster and formerly of Columbia passed away on June 6th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Samuel S. and Jeannette Bernard Crist and was a lifelong resident of this area. Jeanne was a graduate of Lancaster Business College and shortly after joined her family's business, the former Columbia News, where she was the bookkeeper. Always an avid reader, her love for books led her to be a volunteer with the Columbia Library for many years. Jeanne was a wonderful sister and aunt who adored her nieces and nephew.
Jeanne leaves behind her sister, Dorothy Smith of Willow Street; her sister-in-law, Jean K. Crist of Lancaster; eight nieces, Pat Beck, Kay Beaston, Terry Hougendobler, Karen McMichael, Annette Crist, Valerie Sherwin, April Erb, Stephanie Vandemotter; one nephew, Bradford Smith; several grand nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Sam and Ned Crist.
Jeanne will be laid to rest with her family at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Columbia Public Library, 24 S. Sixth St., Columbia PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville