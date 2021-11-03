Jeanne A. Moses, 81, of Mountville, entered into rest peacefully at home on October 30, 2021, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cindi Moses and her companion Dale Ober; her grandson, Adam Tuwati and his father Kal Tuwati; her brother, Ken Bell and his wife Linda; nephews and nieces; step children; and her long-time friends Maggie, MaryJane, and Audrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances (Brown) and Charles Bell; her former husband of 18 years, Don Moses; and 3 infant children.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey, Jeanne worked at Garvin’s department store before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She then spent 24 years at R.R. Donnelley Printing. During retirement, she volunteered at Meals on Wheels for another 15 years. She was of the Catholic faith and had a heart for those who were suffering – she could never stand to see anyone or anything in pain.
Her grandson, Adam, was the light of her life, and so she enjoyed spoiling him in any way possible. She also enjoyed sight-seeing, deep conversations, and meeting people from far-away lands. Among the simple things we will all miss are her “famous” homemade Christmas cookies, the smell of her hazelnut coffee, and joining her for ice cream.
The family wishes to thank Hospice & Community Care for their support through this journey.
A gathering for friends and family will be held on Thursday, November 11 from 6-7:30 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551, with services beginning at 7 PM. Interment will be private and take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate, or to Lancaster Meals on Wheels, 1411 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.