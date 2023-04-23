Jeanne A. Grimsley

Jeanne Ann Grimsley, 80, of Ellicott City, MD, passed away on March 31, 2023, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Jeanne moved to Lititz, PA, in 1995 until returning to Maryland in 2021. Jeanne was born in Chicago, IL, daughter to the late George R. Roosen and Rhea Sell. When she was young, the family moved to Ridgewood, NJ where she had a happy childhood with her two sisters, Betsy and Alene. After graduating from high school, Jeanne attended Ursinus College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and earned her master's degree in Counseling Psychology from Loyola College. It's in Maryland where she met her husband of 58 years, James E. Grimsley.
Throughout her life, Jeanne worked as a marketing and technical proposal writer for various U.S. Defense Contractors and took pride in working under deadlines and pressure. Prior to retiring in 2012, Jeanne spent 15 years at Bulova Tech in Lancaster. During retirement she spent time as an independent writer focusing on writing marketing communications and resumes. Jeanne was a devoted friend and avid reader that took pride in being involved in her community, as an advocate for public libraries, as a member of the Lititz Public Library Friends Group for 20 years where she was a key fundraiser for the Lititz Public Library, built in 1999. She also served on the board of the Pennsylvania Citizens for Better Libraries and on the Lititz Borough Civil Service Commission.
In addition to her husband James, Jeanne is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Ted of Owings Mills, MD and Larry and Heather of Sykesville, MD; her sister, Alene Roosen of Lititz, PA, and four grandchildren Erin, Kate, Kyle, and Colin; and nephews Robert and Steven Sheppard of California.
A family graveside service will take place at Lititz Moravian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543; lititzlibrary.org/individual-donations2/.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com