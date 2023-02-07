Jeanna LaChelle Fox, 45, entered into the presence of Jesus on February 3, 2023.
She was born in Tulsa, OK, on October 27, 1977. She was the loving daughter of Harvey and MaryAnn Fox of Lititz.
Jeanna was an incredibly gifted, loving, and caring person, and was deeply loved and admired by all those who knew her. Because of her love for Jesus, she made a difference in many people's lives. She was an exceptional aunt to all her beloved nieces and nephews, showering them with never-ending care and attention.
She will be missed tremendously by her parents, Harvey and Mary Ann, and her siblings, Christie Ginder (Merlin), Durrel Fox (Rachel), and Jaired Fox (Debbie).
She was preceded in death by two infant brothers, Bernell and Matthew.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5 to 8 PM at the Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Hammer Creek Mennonite Church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
