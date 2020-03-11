Jeanette T. Nyakyema, 78, of Mount Joy, PA, was peacefully taken to heaven by her Lord to worship and to praise Him forever on Monday, March 9, 2020 at home with her husband by her side. Born in South Londonderry Twp., Lebanon County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Minnie F. Tyson Mummau. She was the wife of Joseph Saye Nyakyema for 32 years on October 15.
Jeanette was a member of Risser Mennonite Church. She attended Rosedale Bible School-Christian Ministries in Irwin, OH and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, VA. She also attended Messiah College part-time while she was employed there as an accountant. She also held similar positions with Longenecker's Hatchery in Elizabethtown and E.E. Murry Construction Co. in Lancaster. Most recently, she was a missionary to Tanzania, East Africa with Eastern Mennonite Missions from 1980-2019. She assisted Dr. Glen Brubaker with his work in malaria research. She later used her spiritual gifts of administration, instruction, and hospitality to plant Mennonite churches in Tanzania, assist her husband's pastoral ministry, and to host guests visiting the area. Most recently she worked with Tanzania's most vulnerable children.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by seven siblings, Mark T., husband of Catherine Mummau, of Clifford, VA, Thelma T. Mummau of Elizabethtown, Glenn T. Mummau of Rheems, Paul T., husband of Barbara Mummau, of Elizabethtown, George T. Mummau of Mechanicsburg, Lawrence Ray, husband of Evelyn Mummau, of Elizabethtown, and David T., husband of Millie Mummau, of Elizabethtown; a sister-in-law, Rebecca Mummau of Riner, VA; and two nephews, Donald and Christopher Nyakyema, whom she supported and guided. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Velma T. Moyer, Kenneth T. Mummau, and an infant brother.
A funeral will be held on Saturday morning, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Risser Mennonite Church, 8360 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, PA. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday morning during a public viewing from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory payable to Byerland Mennonite Church, 931 Byerland Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 earmarked Path of Hope. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the funeral beginning Sunday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
