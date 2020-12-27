Jeanette (Sherick) Morrow, 91, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Sherick. Jeanette graduated for McCaskey High School. She was a member of Limeville United Methodist Church, Gap. She worked at the Pequea Valley Intermediate School Cafeteria. The wanderlust she shared with Clarence, her late husband, took her on trips across the U.S. and abroad. She was a talented artist and her family and friends treasure the many folk art items she crafted. Mom, Nannee, Gi-Gi cherished most, the time she spent with her family. She was a friend to many throughout her lifetime and she continued making friends at her most recent home at Country Meadows of Lancaster. She always had a smile and a kind word.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Clarence B. Morrow, Jr. She will be lovingly missed by her children Jim and Eileen Morrow, Gold Hill, OR, Lynn and Ken Work, Lancaster, Mic and Gene McKillips, Gap, Marilyn and Albert Bartel, Willow Street, 10 Grandchildren: Ben (Christy) Morrow, Jennifer Work (Mike) Gutshall, Erica Work (Rob) Deeter, Amanda Work (Jeff) Ludwig, Melanie McKillips (Andre) Cline, Neal (Colleen) McKillips, Eric (Heather) Bartel, Jonathan (Sara) Bartel, Heidi Bartel (Seth) Ring, Anthony Bartel, 17 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Caleb Gutshall, Mason, Bryce, Braelyn Deeter, Mason, Carter, Isaac Ludwig, Lily, Elijah Cline, Molly, Rosalie McKillips, Cadance, Oliver, Nathaniel Bartel, Arabella, Isaac Ring, and Baby Morrow and Baby Ring on the way.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Henry, Nora Jackson and Pearl Sherick, and three brothers, John (Jack) Sherick, Robert Sherick and Edward Sherick.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements by Shivery Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at shiveryfuneralhome.com Contributions in Jeanette's honor to "The Blessings Store" c/o Limeville United Methodist Church, 5783 Limeville Rd., Gap, PA 17527, would be greatly appreciated.
