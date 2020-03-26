Jeanette S. Frable, 87, of Lititz, and formerly of Lebanon County, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Brickerville, she was the daughter of the late William and Mazie Spangler Young. A homemaker, Jeanette was the loving wife of Earl Frable and they observed their 70th wedding anniversary on March 11th. Her interests included cooking, baking, and flower gardening. Jeanette had a life-long devotion to her husband and children, and humbly worked to provide a loving home to her family. She cherished all the time she could spend with her grandchildren. Jeanette felt blessed to be a part of an extended family as well; with nine siblings and many nieces, nephews, and cousins as part of her life.
Surviving in addition to her husband Earl, are three daughters: Brenda Dearolf of Millersville, Beverly A. Brunner of Denver, Barbara wife of Dale Carbaugh of Ephrata, two sons: Gregory E. husband of Gloria Frable of Newmanstown, Randy Frable of Kleinfeltersville, 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Preceding her in death are two sons: Jeffrey Frable, Clint Frable, two grandchildren: Justin Dearolf, Nicole Frable, three brothers: Kenny, Willie, and Howard Young, six sisters: Edith May, Alta Myer, Mildred Wonder, Miriam Groff, Evelyn Steffy, and Bernetha Berkinbine.
Due to the current public health guidelines, services for Jeanette will be private. Interment will be in Brickerville Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
