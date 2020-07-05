Jeanette S. Dalton, affectionately known as "JD", 92, of Manheim, died peacefully, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Ephrata Manor, Ephrata. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. Stauffer and Anne E. (Fauser) Stauffer Herr. Jeanette was a station leader at the former Hamilton Clock Co. of Lancaster. She was a graduate of Manheim High School, class of 1945. In her free time Jeanette enjoyed walking and reading.
Surviving are two daughters, Cindy wife of Dennis Hanna, Manheim, Christine wife of Colin Nunemacher, Mastersonville; a son Thomas husband of Donna Dalton, Akron; a grandson Barry Nunemacher; a great-grandson Laken; and two brothers Ray husband of Patricia Herr, Manheim and Fred husband of Bonnie Herr, Virginia. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Jacobs and Jackie Herr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeanette's memory may sent to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com