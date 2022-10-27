Jeanette Miller, 71, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord after a hard-fought battle with Dementia on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Clinton W. and Ethel (David) Amspacher, Sr. She was the loving wife of Dennis R. Miller, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.
Jeanette graduated from Lampeter Strasburg High School in 1969. She worked for Dutch Wonderland for almost 20 years as a Secretary to Earl Clark. She loved working for Dutch Wonderland, especially when the staff got to spend a day in the park. She also worked for High Company and Darrenkamps before retiring in 2016.
Jeanette was an active member of Colemanville United Methodist Church, where she volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher and was a mentor to kids. She was known for spending her time helping others and was a volunteer along with Dennis at Solanco Neighborhood Ministries. She enjoyed being outside. She loved to do crafts and would hand them out to anyone to brighten up their day and to remind them that Jesus loves them. She also absolutely loved snow and snowmen. More than anything, she was a loving wife, mother, and sister and is very much missed.
In addition to her husband, Dennis, Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Tammy Miller, of Lancaster; and her siblings, Betty Neff (husband, Ken) of Conestoga, Clinton Amspacher, Jr. (wife, Sue) of East Petersburg, Tillie King (husband, Dick) of Willow Street, Steve Amspacher (wife, Deb) of Quarryville, and Shirley Sellers (husband, Jeff) of California. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Ethel Harper and Helena Roberts.
A Funeral Service will take place at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA 17516 on Monday, October 31. A Viewing will be held at the church 10:00 AM-11:00 AM, with Funeral immediately following at 11:00 AM. Committal will follow at Colemanville UMC Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeanette's name to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries at www.solanconeighborhoodministries.org or 14 S. Church Street-A, Quarryville, PA 17566.
