Jeanette Mae Hostetter, 89, passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord & Savior on Sunday January 30th 2022 in St. Anthony, Newfoundland. Born in Salisbury Twp. Lancaster County on February 14th, 1932 she was the daughter of David & Minnie Hostetter.
Jeanette graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School, she then attended Lancaster General School of Nursing. Upon graduation she moved to St. Anthony in 1957 and worked for the International Grenfell Association. She later worked at the Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital.
Jeanette was a member of Hershey Mennonite Church while here in Pennsylvania. She was active member of the United Church in Newfoundland. Jeanette served on the Ladies Auxiliary supporting the Hospital Foundation.
After her retirement Jeanette opened a Bed & Breakfast where she made many friends. She loved to travel the world, knitting, reading and serving in her community.
She will be deeply missed by her nephew, Stephen Hostetter (Dee Hostetter), niece Sharon Fox (Tony Fox), her great-nephews and nieces, many friends, her church family, & many dear friends in Newfoundland.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Hershey Mennonite Church at a later date.
