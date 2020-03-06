Jeanette M. Helm, 75, of Manheim, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Lois (Breckline) Sawadsky. She was the wife of the late Paul G. Helm, Jr. who died in 2017. Jeanette retired from the former Raymark Industries, Manheim and later worked in the food service dept. at Manheim Twp. School District. Jeanette attended Community Bible Church, Marietta where she was involved as a Sunday school teacher and helped in the nursery. She also enjoyed neighborhood bible studies. Her passion was her family and church, and she also loved cooking, baking, sewing, and crafts.
Surviving are three children: Ann-Renee wife of Allen Ault, Jr. of Pequea, Angela wife of David Forwood of Manheim, Christopher Helm and partner Matthew Daniels of Leola; six grandchildren: Austin husband of Lindsey, Aaron husband of Erica, Laura, Luke, Lucas, Chloe, one great-granddaughter: Keira and a brother, Lawrence Sawadsky of Elizabethtown. She will also be missed by her cat, Santa.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Jeanette's graveside service at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Sun Hill Road, Manheim on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta at 3:00 PM. There will be public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation with the family on Monday at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeanette's memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Community Bible Church, Junior Camp Scholarship Fund, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta PA 17547. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »