Jeanette L. Charles, 96, of Gettysburg, and formerly of Lititz, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Gettysburg, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Born in East Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Norman H. and Velma C. Lichty Bucher. A homemaker, Jeanette was the loving wife of the late Daniel J. Charles who died in May of 2013. She was a 1943 graduate of Warwick Township High School. Jeanette was a member of United Church of God, York. Jeanette enjoyed raising Pugs, working in her vegetable garden, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are three daughters: Theresa L. "Terry" wife of James Ross of Lititz, Cynthia C. "Cindy" wife of Jim Hedges of Nevada, MO, Christina B. wife of Alan Weaner, Gettysburg, with whom she resided, and two sons: Thomas M. husband of Kathryn Charles of Selinsgrove, Philip B. husband of Tammy Charles of Lititz, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, one great great-granddaughter, and a brother, Norman Jackson husband of Sue Bucher of Lititz. Preceding her in death is a brother Claude Bucher.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jeanette's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday afternoon from 12:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Those desiring may send contributions in Jeanette's memory to Spiritrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, C/O Office of Philanthropy, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
