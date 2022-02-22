Jeanette Jan L. (Wheary) Grissinger

Grissinger, Jeanette "Jan" L. (Wheary), 77, Lancaster, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born May 13, 1944, Columbia, Lancaster Co., daughter of the late Thomas J. and Jacqueline (Snyder) Wheary, Sr. Preceded in death by brother, Thomas J. Wheary, Jr. Survived by her husband of 59 years, Levi A. Grissinger, whom she married on July 8, 1962; children, Jackie (Herb) Anderson, Commodore; Jodi (Sam) Rote, Strasburg; Jess (Jim) Gore, Quarryville; Greg Ebersole, Rohrerstown; and Michael Grissinger, Lancaster; grandchildren, Garrett (Madison) Anderson, Ashley (Justin) Clifford, Samuel and Matthew Rote, and Jared and Wyatt Gore; great-grandchildren, Colt and Davanee Anderson, with another great-granddaughter, Autumn Anderson, due in April; sister, Vivian (Charles) Mellinger; and brothers, George (Connie) and David Wheary.
Jan was a 1962 graduate of Pequea Valley High School. She worked as a medical billing collector for Federal Management. Jan and Levi shared their home as foster parents for 12 years. She enjoyed knitting and playing Words with Friends. Most importantly she cherished spending time with her family. Friends and family will be received Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602, Pastors Gary Wimberly and Dale Parmer, co-officiants. Committal Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Family requests casual attire for the viewing and services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 233 Keystone Ave., Cresson. Condolences may be made at AndersonFamilyFuneral Homes.com.
The Furman Home for Funerals, Leola is also assisting in serving the Grissinger Family.