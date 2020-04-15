Jeanette H. Weaver, 80, of Stevens, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Russell and Clara (Hersh) Moll and was the wife of Gene R. Weaver with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.
She was a member of Mohler's Church of the Brethren and a past member of Blue Ball Church of the Brethren.
Jeanette was a homemaker and in earlier years, worked for D & E Phone Company. She enjoyed reading and doing word finds. She also enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states, 5 Canadian provinces and Central Europe.
In addition to her husband, Jeanette is survived by a daughter, Cheryl, wife of Bel Santiago of Ephrata; a son, Duane, husband of Lori (Enck) Weaver, also of Ephrata and five grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
