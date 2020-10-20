Jeanette G. Heagy, 82, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth (Derr) Gruber. Jeanette was the wife of the late Frederick A. "Fred" Heagy with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage before he passed away on January 2, 2011.
Jeanette was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1955. She retired from the former SICO Company in Mount Joy. Jeanette was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Mount Joy. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching her favorite teams the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Surviving is a daughter, Cindy Heagy Mark of Mount Joy; and two sisters, Kathleen Griest of Landisville and Janie Eckroth, wife of Ray of Mount Joy.
A funeral service honoring Jeanette's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. COVID-19 Protocol requires masks for attendance. Interment will follow at Camp Hill Cemetery, Mount Joy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Amada Senior Care, 1007 West Main Steet, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com