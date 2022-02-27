Jeanette Frances Dexter (Bonnie Young), 79, of Grove City, OH, formerly of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 in Columbus, OH. Born Friday, September 25, 1942 in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Gladys J. (Hoffer) Young, (Loco Parentis father, Philip A. Young ).
Devoted woman of Faith, artist and published author.
Jeanette is survived by two sons: Steven S. Good (Sharon Sims) of Middletown, PA, and Kevin M. Good and wife Rattaya of Sterling, VA; a grandson Brandon S. Good; a sister Nancy Patnode, two brothers: Mark Young, Timothy Young and Partner Dave Parcher. She was predeceased by, brothers, Philip D. Young, Terry A. Young and James A. Young.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 3rd at Grace Chapel, 2535 Colebrook Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 2:00 PM. Viewing will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Conewago Cemetery, Elizabethtown, PA.
