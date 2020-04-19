Jeanette "Emma" Wise Forte, 92 of East Petersburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Conestoga View Nursing Home. Born in Robertsdale, Alabama, Jeanette was the daughter of the late Otis Wise and Lottie (Nall) Wise. She was the loving wife of the late Michael D. Forte; they would have celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Jeanette received her bachelor's degree at the University of Alabama and received her nurses training in New Orleans. She and her husband moved to Lancaster, for his employment with RCA and she began working at Lancaster General Hospital. Jeanette created a warm and loving home for her children and enjoyed working part-time for RCA in their dispensary. She subsequently worked for Pleasant View Retirement Community and before she retired the Veterans Administration in Lebanon.
In retirement, she took up gardening as her front and back yards were toured by many Plant Societies. She was a member of the Muhlenburg Botanical Society, many Native Plant and Audubon Societies, a lifetime member of Longwood Gardens and an affiliation with the East Petersburg Historical Society. She loved cooking for family gatherings, listening to classical music, and visiting her family in Alabama.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her five children: Sheryl D. Forte, (wife of the late Jim Freeman) Tucson, AZ, Michael B. (Desiree Tressler) Lancaster, PA, Paul G. of Manheim, PA, Philip E. of Falmouth, MA and Stephen T. (Monica Walker Forte) Lancaster, PA. She loved her grandsons, Vincent T. and Dominic M. Forte of Lancaster and granddaughter, Michelle Marshall (Ryan Marshall) and great-granddaughters, Myranda and Malloree Marshall of Lancaster. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by four brothers, two in infancy along with her brother's Merril & Winton Wise both of Atmore, Alabama and her grandson, Antonio "Tony" V. Forte.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a service at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, to honor their mother, the family would like donations made to the Lancaster County Nurse Honor Guard at lancastercountynursehonorguard.org.
Please visit Jeanette's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »