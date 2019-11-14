Jeanette D. Thompson, 91, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Fritz Darrenkamp. Jeanette retired after 40 years as a telephone operator for the former Bell Telephone Company, Lancaster. She was a member of St Richard's Catholic Church, Manheim and attended Sacred Heart of Jesus, Lancaster. Jeanette enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and she was an avid reader.
Surviving is a daughter, Beverly wife of Barry Bender of Manheim, three granddaughters, Erin, Erika, Megan, and three great-granddaughters, Lillian, Madison, Samantha, and a sister, Patricia of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Carol and Patricia, a brother, Bernard, and two sisters, Helen and Lorraine.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Father Allan Wolfe as Celebrant. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the Mass during a light luncheon. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jeanette's memory to St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim, PA 17545 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com