Jeanette Breneman Ebersole, 87, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022 after a brief illness. She had recently moved from Mount Joy to Pleasant View Communities, Manheim, where she received excellent care during her short stay. Born in Lancaster on April 21, 1935, she was the daughter of the late J. Roy and Nora (Greiner) Breneman. She was the wife of the late Wilbur M. (Red) Ebersole for 55 years, prior to his death in 2013. Jeanette is survived by three sons, Jeffrey B., husband of Nancy (Wiker) of Elizabethtown, Brian K., husband of Deborah (Gehman Ney), and Gary D., husband of Kathleen (Yecker), both of Mount Joy; seven grandchildren: Chad Ney (Shannon), Chelsey Ney (Dan), Mitchell (Rebecca), Jeremy, Eric (Amanda), Madison, and Mayelin. She is also survived by two sisters: Marion Mosemann, and Jeanette's twin sister Janice (Ken) Shenenberger, both of Manheim. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty (Paul) Hess and Arlene (Galen) Nissley, one brother Merle (Nancy) Breneman, and brother-in-law Don Mosemann.
Jeanette graduated from Mount Joy High School in 1953. She was an active member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church for over 60 years. Jeanette held several jobs throughout the years, including admissions at LGH, Proofreader at the Mount Joy Bulletin and Engle Printing, Para-professional (teacher's aide) at Elm Tree Elementary School for 7 years, and secretary at Mount Joy Mennonite church for many years, but her greatest passion was caring for and supporting her family. She rarely missed a sporting event, school concert, or church event that her children and grandchildren were involved in, and was always willing to pitch in as a volunteer for these activities. Jeanette was a wonderful cook and baker, receiving requests for her special coconut cake recipe.
Jeanette and Red were always up for a game of cards with friends, and she continued her joy of card playing with many dear friends from church, her women's group, and her retirement community friends after Red's passing. Jeanette enjoyed family vacations, especially winter trips to Florida, as well as an annual trip to Ocean City, NJ with her sisters. Although not one to draw attention to herself, she had a quick wit and was able to pull off a good practical joke, when appropriate. Jeanette also had a great love of cats, and had many throughout her married years (but never more than one at a time).
A memorial service honoring Jeanette's life will be held at Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy on June 1st, at 4:00pm. A private family interment service will take place at Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery. The Ebersole family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Pleasant View Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545, or KPETS (Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services), 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com