Jeanette B. Bear, 87, of Lititz, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Moravian Manor. Born in Manheim Township, she was the daughter of the late Frank S. and Susan Haugh Bender. Jeanette was the loving wife of Frederick E. Bear and they observed their 68th wedding anniversary in June of this year. For over twenty years Jeanette served as secretary for Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz; and was a faithful and active member of the church for over 50 years. She also assisted the church as Sunday school teacher and served as Women's Missionary Society President. She was a 1950 graduate of the former Rothsville High School. Jeanette and Fred traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe over the years. She enjoyed reading and flower gardening. Jeanette was kind and thoughtful, had a true servant's heart, and was always willing to help anyone she could throughout her life.
Surviving in addition to her husband Fred, are two daughters: Melinda S. wife of Mark Elmer of Brickerville, Jennifer M. Landis of Lititz, a son, Lyndon F. husband of Charlotte Bear of Robesonia, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two brothers: Donald husband of Theresa Bender of Ephrata, Dennis husband of Doris Bender of Fredericksburg, and a sister, Audrey Bollinger of Lititz. Preceding her in death are two brothers: Glenn and Gary Bender.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jeanette's funeral service at the Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing on Friday evening at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM with additional viewing time at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Jeanette's memory to: Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church Mission Fund, 44 East Orange Street, P.O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com