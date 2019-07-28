Jeanette A. Rogers, 72, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care. She was born in Katonah, NY, to the late Jeanette Gorman. Jeanette celebrated 48 years of marriage with her husband Patrick H. Rogers on January 9th.
Baptized into the Catholic faith, she graduated from Bayonne High School, Bayonne, NJ. She was a talented artist, she enjoyed poetry, camping and vacationing in Wildwood and Ocean City, NJ.
Jeanette was a good friend to many people and was always there when needed, which was apparent with her work at Goodwill Industries, then Community Services Group and lastly as direct support staff for Excentia.
In addition to her husband Patrick, Jeanette is survived by their son Sean P. Rogers of Lancaster, her domestic short haired cat "Bandit" and her stepsister Dolores Brunn of New Jersey.
Jeanette's family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM, followed a celebration of her life at 3 PM, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in Jeanette's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Lancaster General Health Foundation, 609 N. Cherry St., 3rd Floor, Lancaster, PA 17604.
