Jeanette A. Kreider, 94, of Hummelstown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Conewago Twp., Dauphin County, she was the daughter of the late Ezra B. and Esther Koser Aldinger. She was the wife of the late Francis L. Kreider who passed in 1984.
Jeanette was a member of Conewago Church of the Brethren where she attended her entire life. As a younger adult, she worked on the production line for Hershey Chocolate Company. She later became the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Francis L. Kreider Masonry. Over the years, she provided foster care for 27 children, some who became like family to her. One of her hobbies was creating ceramics.
She is survived by five children, Donna M., wife of Paul Lawyer, of Highspire, Jere L., husband of Becky Folk Kreider, of Burlington, NC, Dale R., husband of Cheryl Roth Kreider, of Hummelstown, James D. Kreider., husband of Vicky Messinger Kreider of Northumberland, and Robin S. Kreider of Elizabethtown; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Fannie Arndt of Hershey and Glen, husband of Peggy Aldinger, of Morris. In addition to her husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by a son, Dennis L. Kreider; a grandson, Aaron R. Kreider; and three brothers, Harold, Ray, and Galen Aldinger.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Conewago Church of the Brethren, 7035 Schoolhouse Road, Hershey, PA 17033. All are invited to a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be in West Green Tree Brethren Cemetery, Elizabethtown following the luncheon. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made to the benevolent fund of Conewago Church of the Brethren. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
