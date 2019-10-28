Jean Y. Strubel, age 88, of Paradise, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Homestead Village, Lancaster, PA. She was the wife of Harry I. Strubel with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage on August 11th. She was born in Soudersburg, daughter of George W.M. and Gertrude E. Ross Sweigert. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Jean graduated East Lampeter High School class of 1949. She enjoyed camping and going to Florida for the winter. Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Michael W. Strubel of Paradise, Kathy Jo wife of Frank Greenwalt of Lancaster, Gary Lee husband of Sandy Kilby Strubel of Strasburg, 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a sister, Sandy wife of Thomas Hersh of Paradise. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Joanne Sweigert and Nancy Rosenberry.
Funeral service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA on Wednesday, October 30th at 2 p.m., with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in St. John's United Methodist Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com