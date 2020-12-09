Jean Y. Balderston

Jean Yvonne Balderston, 86, of Elizabethtown, received her angel wings on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Jean was surrounded in love by her son and daughter. She was born in Witmer. Jean was the daughter of the late Daniel and Alta (Keene) Kreider. She was the loving wife of Richard "Dick" Balderston, her best friend, partner, most faithful travel companion. Dick and Jean traveled the country every summer with Jean planning their 3-6-week adventure. Dick and Jean celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this past March. She was a member of Christ Church UCC, Elizabethtown and formerly a member of Church of the Apostles UCC, Lancaster. Jean retired as a substitute teacher in the Lancaster County area. After graduating from Millersville State College, she taught English and European History at Council Rock High School in Bucks County.
Jean was a touching example of how to live a rich, full life. She had numerous passions. Jean loved to bowl. She was a 50-year member of the Friendship Bowling League. Jean managed the Homestead Village gift shop as a volunteer for over 16 years. Each year she held a "tea" for the women who volunteered so tirelessly with her. Jean was an avid antique collector of perfume bottles; she collected over 3,000 bottles! Jean had an immense love of flowers, books, reading and traveling to visit numerous waterfalls. However, Jean's most beloved passion was her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Timothy husband of Stacy Balderston of York; a daughter, Heather wife of Scott Fremont of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Mia (Balderston) Cutler, Seth Balderston, Trey Balderston, Forrest "Nate" Fremont, Mary (Fremont) Corchado and Sami Fremont. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Swecker of California. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Walters. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
A celebration of life will be held next Spring; when the flowers are in bloom. If you feel it in your heart to offer your condolences in a way to honor Jean, please feel free to donate to those agencies close to her heart: Humane League of Lancaster County, humanepa.org/donations/online-donations/, or World Wildlife Federation, worldwildlife.org, or SPCA www.spcai.org. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
