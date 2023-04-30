Jean Weder Soper, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 2, 2022, surrounded by her children: Scott (and wife, Bonnie), Margi, and Rob (and wife, Tara) at Willow Valley Retirement Community in Lancaster, PA.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in Sellersville, Jean was the daughter of the late Frank E. Weder and Elsie M. (Acker) Weder. She graduated from Sellersville-Perkasie High School before completing her bachelor's degree at Penn State.
Jean started her career as a music teacher in a one-room schoolhouse before getting married to Laurence B. Soper, Jr. They shared 47 years of marriage before his death in 2007.
Jean was a devoted mother and passed her deep faith, courage, determination, and sense of humor to her three grateful children: L. Scott Soper, Marjorie E. Foley, and Robert C. Soper. Jean was also the loving grandmother to Drew and Ashley Foley, Tori and Tyler Soper and Melanie, and Sophie Faxon and great-grandmother to Aiden and Teagan Foley. Jean also has three siblings: Frank E. Weder of Tampa, FL, Mary Martin of Delray Beach, FL and was preceded in death by Nancy Bowen, also of Delray Beach, FL.
Jean was a long-time member of Brandywine Valley Baptist Church in Wilmington, DE. She was an active leader in ladies' Bible study and was a loving mentor to all who knew her.
While Jean loved to travel, read, and knit hundreds of sweaters and projects, her first love was to be of service to others. If she knew of anyone in need, she would be the first to cook a meal, bake a dessert, provide transportation or simply be a companion. So many are grateful for Jean's enormous heart and generous spirit. She was a blessing to all who knew her and is deeply missed.
A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Lower Brandywine Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
