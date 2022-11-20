Jean W. Gacono, 61, of Rio Grane, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals. She was the wife of the late Jeffery Gacono, who passed in 2017.
Jean was born in Scranton, PA on September 14, 1961 to the late Jack H. and Sharlet (Stretch) Vosburg. She was a graduate of Abington Heights High School and Kutztown University. She was a schoolteacher, having taught history at Penn Manor School District for over 20 years. Jean enjoyed cooking, gardening, time at the beach with Jeff, and most of all her animals.
She is survived by her siblings, Drake Vosburg and his wife Eileen of Meshoppen, PA, Sharlet Alagia of Kalamazoo, MI and nieces, Toyo Doyle, Olivia Vosburg, and a nephew Owen Vosburg.
A service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
