Jean W. Adams, 85, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Daniel S. and Lois (Lichty) Will. Jean was the wife of the late Robert W. "Bob" Adams who passed away on January 20, 2015.
Jean was a graduate of the former Mount Joy High School class of 1953. She worked as a nurse for various medical offices, retiring from Dr. Mastropietro's practice. Jean was an active member of Community Bible Church in Marietta where she sang in the choir and attended Sunday school which was very important to her. She was also a member of the Christian Women's Club and the Red Hat Society. Jean volunteered with Hospice and Community Care. She enjoyed going out to breakfast with her former classmates, playing cards and being social with friends. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are two children, R. Douglas Adams husband of Deborah of Hopeland, and Tamara Rudy wife of Daryl of Maytown; two grandchildren, Joshua Rudy, husband of Tara of East Hempfield Township and Nathan Adams of Hopeland; a great-granddaughter, Harper Rudy; a brother, Richard Will, husband of Josephine of Bainbridge; a sister, Linda Myers, wife of Kenneth of Manheim; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Miller.
A Funeral Service honoring Jean's life will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Camp Hill Cemetery, Mount Joy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604,
www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com