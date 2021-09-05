Jean T. Witman, 85, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Emerald Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Elizabethtown. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna May (Condo) Schindler. Jean was the companion of the late Robert M. Kling who passed away on February 22, 2013.
Jean was a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School class of 1954. Jean volunteer at the former Elizabethtown Crippled Children's Hospital. She was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church in Mount Joy and a former member of the ladies auxiliary of Middletown and Florin Fire Department. Jean enjoyed reading, crafts, cooking, baking and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean is survived by four daughters, Juanita M. Ruhl, wife of the late James of Bainbridge, Theresa J. Bagenstose, wife of Gerald of Willow Street, Dorothy M. Fry, wife of William of Manheim, and Michelle D. Cibik, wife of Robert of Mount Joy; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank Schindler of Harrisburg.
She was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.
A memorial service honoring Jean's life will be held at Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glossbrenner United Methodist Church (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com