Jean T. Stearn, 90, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Lancaster passed away peacefully in her sleep at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown early on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was married for 61 years to Craig Jay Stearn who also resided at Masonic Village until his death in December 2019.
Jean was born in Brooklyn, New York to William Tonks and Anna Quinn Tonks on May 26, 1932. She, her sister Marjorie, and her parents then relocated to Reading, Massachusetts.
Jean graduated from Reading High School and then with honors in economics from the University of Massachusetts. She served as the lead drum majorette in both her high school and college bands. After college, she worked as an executive assistant to the CEO of Cabot, Cabot & Forbes in Boston, Massachusetts.
Jean met future husband, Craig Stearn, at a navy officers event in Boston and moved to Lancaster where Craig was a rising young executive at Armstrong after they were married in April 1958.
Craig and Jean raised their two daughters Laurie currently of Palo Alto, California and Sherry currently of Dania Beach, Florida in Manheim Township in Lancaster.
After Craig retired, Craig and Jean enjoyed exercising (they served as the honorary co-chairs of the Lancaster Senior Games in 2002) and traveling together. They were active in Quest and other Lancaster senior organizations. Jean continued her love of dance by participating in the Buffalo Girls, a dance troupe of seniors who performed at nursing homes in the Susquehanna Valley.
Jean will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving and supportive mom who loved reading, cats, current events, big band music, dancing, and movies.
Jean is survived by her two daughters: Laurie and Sherry and her three nephews living in Reading, Massachusetts: Billy, Phillip, and Jackie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 50 Roseville Road, Lancaster,17601 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:00 AM and also at a reception/lunch at Highland held after the service. A private interment will take place in the church's Memorial Garden at 9:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory, may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Masonic Village Hospice (masonicvillagehospiceorg).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.