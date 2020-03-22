Jean Skramusky Isenberger

Jean S. Isenberger, 87, of Lititz, formerly of Millersville and Waynesboro, PA, passed away on March 19, 2020 at Landis Homes. She was the loving wife of the late Charles A. Isenberger who preceded her in death in 1997. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late John F. Skramusky and Grace (Prange) Skramusky.
After graduating from McCaskey High School in 1950 and working at Bell Telephone in Lancaster, Jean married and took care of a home and her family. She got pleasure from working in the garden, taking rides in the countryside, and listening to Frank Sinatra.
She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster and Christ United Methodist Church in Waynesboro. She was a member of the United Methodist Women in both churches, and she sang in the choir at First United Methodist.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Pamela Williams of Columbia, PA; and Sally Krautwald of San Diego, CA; a son, Mark Isenberger (Jennifer) of Aston, PA, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Linda Wagner (Allen) of New Freedom, PA.
The family would like to thank the wonderfully caring and compassionate nurses and aides at Landis Homes. They made Jean's life very full. Thanks also to the loving folks from Hospice.
In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the Landis Homes Caring Fund at www.landishomes.org.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church, 29 East Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 at a later date. Interment will be private at Zeltenreich UCC Cemetery, New Holland, PA. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
