Jean Scott Soderholm, 101 of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Luther Acres. She was the loving wife of the late Rudolph F. Soderholm to whom she was married for 70 years. Born in Harrisburg, PA, on May 8, 1919, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Effie F. (Rexroth) Scott.
In her spare time, Jean enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Jean was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy.
She is survived by a niece, Nancy Danskin of California and a nephew, Fred Morris of Oklahoma. In addition to her spouse and parents she was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Soderholm.
A Graveside Service, officiated by Pastor Michael Martine will be held at the convenience of the family at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisburg, PA.
A very special thank you to the staff at Luther Acres for their years of compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 W Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097