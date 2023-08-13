Jean Scheafnocker Eckman

Jean S. Eckman, 90, of Lancaster, entered into the fullness of Christ's loving presence July 28, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Alice (Carrier) Scheafnocker, and wife of the late Newell M. Eckman.
Jean was proud to be an R.N. who graduated from Allegheny Valley Hospital. She worked in the Brookville Sylvania Plant, a doctor's office and the Franklin & Marshall infirmary.
She and Newell spent their married life in Lancaster and moved to Homestead Village 18 years ago, where Newell unfortunately died soon thereafter. Entering this new phase of life, Jean flourished by participating in numerous activities and contributing to the Legacy Society, Arts and Crafters, Auxiliary and Chorale. She was a member of Grandview UMC and then Church of the Apostles UCC.
Jean enjoyed knitting, painting, various arts and crafts, and was an avid reader and bowler. She was a loyal Penn State fan and shared season tickets with her family for many years. She followed professional football enthusiastically and knew all the rules, players and coaches. Jean and Newell enjoyed trout fishing in the stream running past the Perry county family cabin, and had fun traveling during their retirement years. Jean loved her pets and her Homestead years were enriched by her only cat, Tucker, a black and white Persian.
Her love and laughter will live on in her daughters, Rev. Mary E. Gestrich of FL, Barbara L. Eckman of GA, and Susan K. Wilkins of ME; grandchildren, Dr. Andrew M. (Tara) Gestrich and Alexander N. Wilkins; and great grandchildren, Cooper and Logan Gestrich. She is survived by her brother-in-law Richard Eckman and cousin George (Joyce) Haines plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in passing by her husband and infant sister, Shirley Ruth Scheafnocker.
A Celebration of Jean's life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at The Bachman Center at Homestead Village, 633 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, macular.org or the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org.
