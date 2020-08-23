Jean S. Wighaman, 94, of Calvary Homes, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born March 5, 1926 in Clearfield, PA, the third of seven children to the late Boyd and Cecile Shirey.
She earned her RN from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and then worked at a Nez Perce Tribal Hospital in Washington State.
In 1949, she married Paul M. Wighaman. They lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico and served at Menaul School, a Presbyterian boarding school.
Throughout her life, Jean worked as an RN and was a lifetime member of the Jefferson Nurses Alumni. She was a superb seamstress and was a member of the Red Rose Quilters Guild. Dedicated to teaching Sunday School, she was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, serving on the Missions committee. She lived at Calvary Homes since 1991 where she was librarian and continued her life of serving others.
Jean was a beloved Mother and Grandmother, survived by her three children, Jeffrey P. of Albuquerque, NM, Elizabeth W. Valle, and John Robert, husband of Joy, Lancaster, PA; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Susan Robbins, Lancaster, PA and brother, Harold Shirey, Morrisdale, PA.
Jean's Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
