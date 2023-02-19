Jean S.M. Lannigan, 86, of Lititz, died peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Luther Acres Retirement Community. Born in Uddingston, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Annie Millar Lilly. Jean was the wife of the late Norman Lannigan, Sr. who died in 2019, her first husband was the late Hugh Montgomery who died in 1975. Jean worked throughout her life as an Administrative Assistant, first with the Lititz Public Library, then with Wagaman Brothers Printers, and Woodstream Corporation all of Lititz; and then retiring within the Lancaster County Government Staff in the Controller's Office. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz. Jean was an avid reader, and she cherished the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Karen A. Montgomery wife of Gregory Williams of Lititz, a son, Hugh G. husband of Melissa Montgomery, of Manheim, a grandson, Hugh II husband of Destiny Montgomery of Mount Joy, and a granddaughter, Rebecca Ann Montgomery of Manheim. Preceding her in death is a sister, Mae Robertson.
Services for Jean will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Lititz Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Jean's memory to: Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com