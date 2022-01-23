Jean Royer, 89, passed peacefully on January 16, 2022. “I want to be with Dad (Fred, her beloved husband of 54 years) up there. He worked hard to make it to 79. My goal was to live ten years longer,” she told her three children, Debbie Diller of Bethlehem, Sandy Lausch (Gary) and Doug Royer of Lititz, last week. And that she did! She left this earth quietly on a snowy afternoon with a full moon just after her 89th birthday.
Jean was born and raised in Lititz and loved her home. She enjoyed decorating for every season, rotating her collections of snowmen, hearts, Easter bunnies, Americana, pumpkins, turkeys, and Santas throughout the year. Jean was fiercely independent and continued to live on her own in that house for 67 years. She was adamant about staying there and was able to do so with the help of her family, especially Sandy and Gary.
Jean was a member of the Lititz High School Class of 1950 and was in the Queen of Candles court. She faithfully participated in many events with her classmates over the years. Jean worked at Hershey & Gibbel and walked to work in high heels every day in the early 1950s. She loved fashion! In the 1970s she worked as a saleslady at Trudi K, a dress shop in Lititz, and took great pride in decorating the large store windows monthly. Even in her later years, Jean dressed up and did her hair and makeup every single morning. When admitted to the hospital for a brief stay last week, she asked the nurses for her makeup and was delighted when they helped her put on lipstick.
Jean is survived by her sister, Shirley George (J. Richard) of Manheim, as well as her three children and her son-in-law. Jean has six grandchildren: Michael Lausch (Aimee) of Lititz; Jeffrey Lausch of Reading; Jon Diller (Brittany) of Katy, TX; Kacey Royer (Sarah) of McKinney, TX; Jessica McIntosh (Nick) of Naples, FL; and Catrina Royer of Knoxville, TN. Jean has five great-grandchildren—Caden, Brady, and Ava Lausch, and Chloe and Colton Diller. She loved her nieces and nephews, too.
Jean was a member of Lititz United Methodist Church and dressed the children’s choir there for 25 years. She enjoyed shopping, crafting, and cooking. There was always a freshly baked cake in the cakepan on top of the refrigerator in her kitchen. Jean loved casinos—all the bells and whistles. She loved to dance, especially jitterbugging with Fred.
Jean had a strong mind and wit through her final day. She made every decision about her last days with an unfaltering spirit. She was clear, communicative, level-headed, and thrifty. Her recipe for a long life was to get up but not too early, dress in full hair and makeup, eat cheese and pretzels, nap, and have dessert every night. It worked!
Jean was the family historian and told stories until her last day about things the rest of us couldn’t remember. She could tell you the childhood nicknames of old friends and neighbors. If asked where something was in her house, she knew its exact location and the story behind it. She could even give details on outfits she’d worn for specific occasions decades ago. Jean was blessed—with a sound mind, a creative spirit, a body that lasted quite a long time, and loved ones who surrounded her during her lifetime.
Unsurprisingly, Jean asked that there be no funeral. She will be interred at Indiantown Gap alongside the love of her life. Donations were important to Jean, and she gave generously to all who asked. She has calendars and notepads to prove this fact. Donations in her honor can be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org. In addition, her family will place a bench in her memory in Lititz. In Jean’s words, “My memories were my treasures.” And Jean was a treasure to all who met her. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit:
