Jean Mullen, 81, of Gap, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, under the care of Harston Hall of Flourtown, PA.
Born in Parkesburg, she was the daughter of the late Rose (DiEugenio) and Horace Wright. She grew up with her sister, Rose and her two brothers, Horace and John ("Nick"). She graduated from the former Parkesburg High School.
Jean raised her boys in Parkesburg, PA. During that time, she worked many years for Green Giant. She loved Italian food and cannolis and enjoyed going to restaurants and playing cards with her friends.
She is survived by four sons: Steven, Timothy, Donald, and Scott; seven grandchildren; and, six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Mike ("Mugsy").
A private graveside service will take place at Our Lady of Consolation Cemetery in Parkesburg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg.
