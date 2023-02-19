Jean Miller Weaver, 85, died February 14, 2023, at Landis Homes, in Lititz, PA. Born on July 16, 1937, in Refton, PA, she was the daughter of the late H. Claude and Ada McMichael Miller. Jean was the wife of the late Harry E. Weaver, who died in 1997, and the late John L. Kraft, who died in 2018.
Jean had a lengthy career in banking, starting with the Conestoga National Bank, where in 1968 she was named as the first female officer of the bank since its founding in 1889. She also served on the Board of Directors for the Heritage Savings Association and worked for over 20 years as a teller at the Leola branch of the Fulton Bank. Jean was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. She had a lifelong passion for genealogy, history, her faith, and her family.
Jean is survived by her two sons: Brent A. Weaver (Jeffrey G. Clouser) of Mount Joy, Kirke D. Weaver (Amybeth M.) of Audubon, PA; two stepdaughters: Susan Hockerman (Guy H.) of Kirkwood, MO, and Ann Tweed (Sean K.) of Lititz, PA; three grandchildren: Cecilia R. Weaver, Everett R. Weaver, and Addison J. Clouser; three step grandchildren: Mara F. Hockerman, Lucia L. Hockerman, and Emma G. Tweed; and her sister Darlene E. Herr (the late Lloyd H.). In addition to her parents and husbands, Jean was preceded in death by three siblings, C. Darwin Miller (Gladys S.), J. Donald Miller (Ruth W.), and E. Joyce Glick (Jacob A.).
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Jean's memorial service at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private at the Strasburg Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Caring Fund, Landis Homes Retirement Community, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
