Jean Melec Juin, 31, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Haiti, he was the son of Suse (Corriolant) and Dieumeme Juin.
Jean was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and studied Culinary Arts at YTIC. He had a love for food and often found himself cooking for his friends and family. Jean cooked for a living and worked as a health care aide. Jean loved his son Chubbs and his family. Most of all Jean will be remembered for his kind heart and being a "gentle giant" by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son Chandyn Mitchell-Melec Juin, his siblings: Justevenson Juin, Dieuna Juin, Priscille Juin, Jenne Juin and Abdias Juin, all of Lancaster; and his grandmother, Saint Anne Lindor of Lancaster.
Family and friends will be received from 9-11AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will begin at 11AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
