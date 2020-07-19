Jean McMullen Charles

Jean (Sowers) McMullen Charles, 84, formerly of Conestoga, entered into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, early Saturday morning, July 18, 2020, at Conestoga View. She was the wife of the late Aldus W. Charles with whom she was married for 61 years before he passed away. Jean previously resided at the Brereton Manor, which she loved. Jean was born in Little Pittsburg Valley, daughter of the late Howard E. and Amanda Irene Sowers McMullen. Jean was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, Class of 1953. She worked and retired from the Millersville University in Student Services, and was a member of the Faith Bible Fellowship Church, where she served in the AWANA ministry for 31 years. Jean loved gardening, planting flowers, canning food, and going to her cabin in Potter County with her grandkids.
She will be lovingly missed by her two sons: Dwayne A. Charles, married to Cindy (Scheid) of Lancaster, and Thomas L. Charles, married to Melissa (Geib) of Lancaster. Four granddaughters: Cheryl married to Brian Marchuck of Lancaster; Christa married to Thomas S. Hotchkiss, Jr., of Lancaster; Emlee Charles of Lancaster; and Ashlee Charles of Lancaster. One great-granddaughter: Lydia, of Lancaster. And two brothers: Gerald S. McMullen of Conestoga; and Kenneth S. McMullen of Leicester, NC. Jean was preceded in death by her two infant sons: James L. and Kenneth P.; and two brothers: Harold S. McMullen and Lewis S. McMullen.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Marticville Methodist Cemetery on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial remembrances can be made in Jean's memory to: the AWANA Ministry, c/o Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
