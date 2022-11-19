Jean May Suter, 92, formerly of Marietta Avenue, Lancaster passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Maple Farm Nursing Center, Akron. Born on September 1, 1930 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Suter Klebsch. Jean was the wife of Harold W. Suter, Jr. who preceded her in death on April 22, 2019.
Jean graduated from Lampeter High School in 1947. She had worked earlier in life for Queen Dairy and Grand Union Tea Company. She loved selling Avon. Jean enjoyed baking cookies and playing cards. She also enjoyed taking walks and shopping. Jean and Harold enjoyed feeding the ducks later in their lives. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Lancaster.
Jean missed her husband Harold dearly and will be truly happy reuniting with him once again. She is survived by her niece, Gerry Anne, wife of Frederick Wolf of Lancaster and her loving caregiver, Diana Alvord of Lancaster.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 2PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:30 to 2:00PM. Entombment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lancaster. For other information, please call 717-393-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
