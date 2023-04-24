Jean Marie (Scheffler) Weaver, 96, of Luther Acres, Lititz, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on April 21, 2023. Daughter of the late Walter A. and Gertrude Scheffler Weaver, and wife of Ervin R. Weaver who passed away in May 2015; they shared 67 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children Robert E. husband of Anke (Pingen) Weaver, Cologne, Germany; and Susan K. wife of Rev. George M. Minick, Lititz.
Jean was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy for 96 years, serving in numerous activities. She believed that "service is the price we pay for the space we occupy on earth" and volunteered in Girl Scouts, Blind Association, Red Cross, and Luthercare, to mention a few.
After graduating from the former Mount Joy High School in 1945, she worked as a private secretary at Armstrong Cork Company, Lancaster. Recreationally, Jean enjoyed traveling with her family, playing cards, camping, reading poetry, and believed "I have learned in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content". Philippians 4:11
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy on April 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Michael Martine and Rev. David Klepper officiating. Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will be private. The family will greet friends following the service in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 W. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or LUTHERCARE, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543; or any charity of your choice. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com